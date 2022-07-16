Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $96.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.44.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard
In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Activision Blizzard Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.39 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
