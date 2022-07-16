Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after buying an additional 372,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $580,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $34.78 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

