AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.24-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.78-$13.98 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.69.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day moving average of $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
