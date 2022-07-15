ZooKeeper Price Tops $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $222,567.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051852 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001890 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 202,236,721 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.