ZB Token Hits One Day Volume of $238,088.00 (ZB)

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $40.14 million and $238,088.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

