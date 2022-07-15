Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZLNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €87.00 ($87.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zalando from €90.00 ($90.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zalando from €56.00 ($56.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zalando has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.