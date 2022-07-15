YENTEN (YTN) Hits Market Capitalization of $52,512.70

YENTEN (YTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $52,512.70 and approximately $19.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

YENTEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

