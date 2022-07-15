Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $49.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on YELP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.61. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $986,990. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 445,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 304,570 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $7,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.