Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.38

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.73. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 59,796 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xunlei in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a PE ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

