Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $17,777,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $490.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $494.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.20.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

