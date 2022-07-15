Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Southern Hedge Fund Trading

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

Insider Trading at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

