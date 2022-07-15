Woodcoin (LOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44,747.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $22.30 million and $44,747.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00013172 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.52 or 0.06011318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00248034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.69 or 0.00667772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00071938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00503492 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.