Wolfe Research Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $299.88.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

