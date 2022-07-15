Wolfe Research Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $299.88.
Shares of ODFL stock opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.