WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 797,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after buying an additional 78,462 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.