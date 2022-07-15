Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Trading Down 1.3%

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59.
