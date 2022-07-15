Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.69

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.69 and traded as high as $37.59. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 5,262 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $222.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $88,641.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $34,016.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,040.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,972 shares of company stock valued at $667,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willis Lease Finance stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

