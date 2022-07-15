Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.83

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.11. Wienerberger shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 6,504 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €43.00 ($43.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

Wienerberger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.