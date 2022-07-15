Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,685,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,092,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,502 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 781,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

