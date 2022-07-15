Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.87 EPS.
Welltower Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $80.10 on Friday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.81.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
