Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.87 EPS.

Welltower Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $80.10 on Friday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.81.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.