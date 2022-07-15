Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $38.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

CARR opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

