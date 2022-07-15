Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,062 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.47. The stock had a trading volume of 245,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,499. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.13.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

