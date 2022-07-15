Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.11. 223,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,779. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

