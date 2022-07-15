Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: G1A) in the last few weeks:

  • 7/14/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($45.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 7/13/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($34.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 7/12/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €36.00 ($36.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 7/8/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €29.00 ($29.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
  • 7/8/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($39.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.
  • 7/7/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($38.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 7/6/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €36.00 ($36.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 6/13/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($39.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 6/13/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($45.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

G1A opened at €32.61 ($32.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.97 ($31.97) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($48.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.44.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

