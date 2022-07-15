Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBS. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

