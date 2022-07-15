Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 47.1% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 90,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 128,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM opened at $151.07 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

