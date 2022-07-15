Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) PT Raised to $41.00 at DA Davidson

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Washington Federal stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 50.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

