W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $421.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $421.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.38. 6,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

