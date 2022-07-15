Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.14) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.87% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.50 ($1.97).

LON:VOD traded down GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 127.78 ($1.52). 56,472,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,669,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.89. The company has a market cap of £35.87 billion and a PE ratio of 2,129.67. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($452,158.06).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

