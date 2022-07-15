Virtue Poker (VPP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,379.00

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $944,374.25 and $16,379.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00051993 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001844 BTC.
Virtue Poker Profile
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Virtue Poker Coin Trading
