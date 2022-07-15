Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of VRSK opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.90 and a 200-day moving average of $191.76. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

