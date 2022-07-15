Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 2,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 509,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc bought 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at $178,059,878.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu bought 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,088.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 151,928 shares of company stock worth $365,120.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $5,619,000. Finally, Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $91,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

