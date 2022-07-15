Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$87.94 and last traded at C$88.21. Approximately 52,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 195,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.65.

