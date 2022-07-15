Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Cut by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.79. The company had a trading volume of 622,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

