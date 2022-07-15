Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.69 on Thursday, hitting $174.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,921. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.