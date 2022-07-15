Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 547.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,367 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,502,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 238,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 51,090 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.68. 2,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,423. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.69. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

