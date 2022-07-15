USD Coin (USDC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.58 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $54.86 billion and $5.58 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000993 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USDC is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 54,860,220,296 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
