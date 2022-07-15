USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $31.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $280.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.16.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.76. USA Truck had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

