USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $31.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $280.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About USA Truck (Get Rating)
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USA Truck (USAK)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.