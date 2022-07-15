UNUS SED LEO One Day Volume Reaches $3.99 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $5.55 or 0.00027020 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and approximately $3.99 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00249277 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.