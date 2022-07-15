United Parcel Service’s (UPS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $227.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $255.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UPS. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.58.

NYSE UPS opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

