United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.58.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $176.72. The stock had a trading volume of 64,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

