Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $5.07 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for $6.90 or 0.00033051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and $261.58 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,135,451 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.

Uniswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

