Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €10.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €10.00 ($10.00) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.50) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday.

UN01 traded down €0.61 ($0.61) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €8.85 ($8.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -0.40. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €8.78 ($8.78) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($42.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.65 and its 200-day moving average is €27.13.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

