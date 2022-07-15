Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $232.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $272.00.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Union Pacific from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.10.

UNP stock opened at $205.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,172,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

