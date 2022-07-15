UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 77,508,711 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.12.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom and Turkey. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

