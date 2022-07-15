UBS Group Lowers Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target to €6.60

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.40) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 567,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.44. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

