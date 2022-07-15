UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €121.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €121.00 ($121.00) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.37% from the company’s previous close.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($115.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($130.00) price target on Krones in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($92.00) price target on Krones in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR KRN traded down €0.55 ($0.55) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €75.45 ($75.45). The stock had a trading volume of 25,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.13. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($99.60).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.