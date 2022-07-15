u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has CHF 130 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on u-blox from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded u-blox to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get u-blox alerts:

UBLXF opened at $101.00 on Monday. u-blox has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29.

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.