Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $54.20 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.