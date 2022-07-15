Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.04.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

