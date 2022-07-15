Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.86.

SRRK stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $283.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Amir Nashat bought 1,197,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $5,870,160.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,597. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 96,418 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

